DOVER, DE - A man was arrested following a months-long drug dealing investigation.
Delaware State Police arrested 36-year-old Samuel Seymour, of Dover. On Oct. 31, members of the Kent County Drug Unit and the Kent County Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant at Seymour's apartment on Webb Lane in Dover Estates. State police say the search warrant was obtained following a 5-month investigation of Seymour and drug dealing from the apartment.
During the search warrant, detectives reportedly discovered that Seymour discarded narcotics out of the apartment window. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police say a search of the apartment and Seymour’s vehicle led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 862.56 grams of powder cocaine
- Approximately 31.92 grams of crack cocaine
- Digital scale
- Drug paraphernalia
- $3,930 is suspected drug proceeds
Seymour was arrested and take to Troop 3 where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $122,400 cash bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts