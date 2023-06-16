The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security has a new member. Sharon Bryson, former managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board, has joined the DSHS to lead its Office of Highway Safety.
This week, the Department announced Bryson as the new Office of Highway Safety Director, replacing former Director Kimberly Chesser, who retired earlier this year.
Most recently, Bryson served as a Social Services Senior Administrator for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA). Prior to DEMA, she had a long and distinguished career with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in Washington, D.C. During her 24-plus years of service with NTSB, she held several management positions, retiring as the Managing Director of the agency.
“I’m confident that Sharon is the right person to lead our Office of Highway Safety, especially as we grapple with an increasing number of highway fatalities. Her extensive experience and background with national transportation safety will be beneficial as we continue to address concerns around occupant safety, speeding, impaired driving, and preventive highway safety programs,” said Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen, Jr.”
As the Managing Director, Bryson was responsible for the oversight of multiple major accident investigations with significant public interest from initial response through report completion, including a Tesla investigation in Williston, FL. an Uber investigation in Tempe, AZ, a helicopter investigation in Calabasas, CA., and the Merrimack Valley Pipeline explosion in Massachusetts.
Bryson also coordinated agency efforts to improve safety through its Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements. As Managing Director, Sharon, led a staff of 420 and oversaw a budget of $118 million.