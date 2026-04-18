HARRINGTON, Del. - Delmarva’s one-stop-shop for all things outdoors is back in Harrington for a second day on Saturday with the DSN Outdoors Expo.
Numerous vendors, both indoor and outdoor, are slated to be on-site at the Delaware State Fairgrounds today showcasing everything recreational from boats, RV’s, hot tubs, hunting, fishing, and more.
The DSN Outdoors Expo kicked off on Friday and resumes on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the DSN Outdoors Expo is completely free.
In addition to the various vendors, food truck will also be present at the Expo. Dogs are also welcome at the Expo as long as they remain on a leash.
For more information, you can visit the DSN Outdoors Expo page on our WBOC Events site.