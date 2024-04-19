HARRINGTON, DE - Delmarva’s one-stop-shop for all things outdoors returns to Harrington today and tomorrow with the DSN Outdoors Expo.
A plethora of both indoor and outdoor vendors are slated to be on-site at the Delaware State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday showcasing everything outdoors from boats, RV’s, hot tubs, hunting, fishing, and more.
The DSN Outdoors Expo kicks off on Friday, April 19th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and resumes on Saturday, April 20th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the DSN Outdoors Expo is completely free
In addition to the numerous vendors, food trucks, stage demonstrations, and raffle prizes will also be present at the Expo. Vintage auto displays and live wrestling matches round out the various entertainment, ensuring fun for all.
For more information, you can visit the DSN Outdoors Expo page on our WBOC Events site.