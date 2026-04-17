HARRINGTON, Del. - Delmarva’s one-stop-shop for all things outdoors returns to Harrington today and tomorrow with the DSN Outdoors Expo.
Numerous vendors, both indoor and outdoor, are slated to be on-site at the Delaware State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday showcasing everything recreational from boats, RV’s, hot tubs, hunting, fishing, and more.
The DSN Outdoors Expo kicks off on Friday, April 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and resumes on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the DSN Outdoors Expo is completely free.
In addition to the various vendors, food truck will also be present at the Expo. Dogs are also welcome at the Expo as long as they remain on a leash.
For more information, you can visit the DSN Outdoors Expo page on our WBOC Events site.