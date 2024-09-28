SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run with a DSP vehicle on September 24th.
Delaware State Police report that on Tuesday, September 24th, at approximately 8:45pm, while on a traffic stop on Dupont Highway Southbound, north of Hardscrabble Road near Millsboro, a vehicle hit a troopers vehicle and fled southbound.
DSP describe the car as "a dark colored, unknown vehicle, possible a Chevrolet passenger car".
The trooper was not hurt in the hit and run.
According to state police, a $500 reward has been offered by the Delaware Crimestoppers for information leading to the identification and arrest of the driver. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact Captain. G. Windish at DSP by calling 302-752-3825.