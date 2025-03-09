KENT & SUSSEX CO., DE - The Delaware Transit Corporation is inviting the public to attend hearing workshops to provide input and comments on proposed changes to DART bus services. The changes would take effect this May.
There are two workshops on Delmarva in March:
Tuesday, March 18 - 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Rehoboth Beach Public Library
226 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Wednesday, March 19 - 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dover Public Library Multi-Purpose Room "A"
35 Loockerman Plaza
Dover, DE 19901
The in-person workshops will include a presentation of the proposed service changes, then a question-and-answer period, and lastly a public testimony for anyone wanting to provide a public comment. Any comments made will be transcribed by a DART reporter.
There will also be recorded presentations of the proposal that can be viewed online through March 24th.