MILFORD, DE. - The DuPont Nature Center at the Mispillion Harbor Reserve is set to reopen for the 2024 season in April.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the nature center will welcome visitors starting Wednesday, April 3.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during these days and months:
- April: Open Wednesdays and Saturdays only
- May through August: Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays
- September: Open Wednesdays and Saturdays only (The center is closed from October through March.)
In the spring, the DuPont Nature Center’s large deck overlooking the harbor offers wildlife watchers an unparalleled view of the spectacle of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds, including federally listed threatened red knots that depend on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel their 9,000-mile journey to the Arctic.
Inside the center, visitors will find exhibits that describe the environmental and historical importance of the Mispillion Harbor and also view saltwater tanks showcasing a variety of aquatic species from horseshoe crabs to diamondback terrapins. Along with educational exhibits, the center hosts a variety of programs that focus on the Delaware Bay ecosystem and the wildlife that can be found there.