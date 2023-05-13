Early Morning Crash Kills One, Injures Several in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - State police say one person was killed and 16 others were injured in a crash north of Pittsville.
According to Maryland State Police, on May 13, shortly before 3:45 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving three cars and one tractor trailer at 9049 Gumboro Road. Troopers say an investigation found three cars were stopped in the travel portion of southbound Route 353 when the crash occurred.
Police say at the time, a Kia Forte was disabled and attempting a jump start from a GMC Acadia. Police say a Chevrolet Express van had stopped ahead of the two cars in the travel portion of the road while they were initiating the jump start.
Investigators say a tractor trailer, traveling in the southbound lane of Route 353, struck the rear of the Kia and the passenger side of the Acadia, which caused a chain reaction.
Troopers say the driver of the Kia, 39-year-old Eliassaint Aussideu of Salisbury, died at the scene.
MSP reportedly flew a passenger of the Acadia, 34-year-old Joseus Gerlie of Fruitland, to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Gerlie was one of two passengers in the Acadia, driven by Geraldine Phaurod, 37, of Salisbury.
The driver of the Chevrolet Express van was identified by police as 43-year-old Jenise Mondestin of Salisbury. Police say the van had 12 passengers at the time of the crash.
Troopers say 15 people were treated at the scene by EMS personnel from multiple fire and rescue companies that responded to the scene. All fifteen were reportedly transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.
The driver of a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer involved is identified by police as Rodney Powell, 61, of Parsonsburg, Maryland. He was reportedly uninjured during the incident.
Police say a member of the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office was briefed by investigators. Upon completion of the crash investigation, it will be presented to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
Police believe the drivers and passengers of all the vehicles involved were inside their respective vehicles when the incident occurred. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation.