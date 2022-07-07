ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Early voting in Maryland's primary election got underway Thursday at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. every day through July 14.
The state’s primary election day is Tuesday, July 19 with several key races on the ballot. This year, Marylanders will be able to determine the Republican or Democratic candidates for several congressional seats, attorney general, lieutenant governor, comproller and the replacement for two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
Here is a guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register to vote, and other useful voting information for Maryland's 2022 elections:
To vote by mail, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or your local board. Your request for a mail-in ballot for the Gubernatorial Primary Election must be received by July 12, 2022; and by Nov. 1, 2022 for the Gubernatorial General Election.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or placed in a designated ballot drop box (en español) by 8 pm on July 19, 2022 for the Gubernatorial Primary Election and by 8 pm on Nov. 8, 2022 for the Gubernatorial General Election.
To vote in person, Marylanders can vote during early voting or on election day:
• Early voting will be held for 8 days and begin on Thursday, July 7, 2022 through Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 7 am until 8 pm for the Gubernatorial Primary Election; and begins on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 through Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the Gubernatorial General Election. You can vote early at any early voting center in the county you live in. A list of early voting centers for the Gubernatorial Primary Election is listed here.
• The Gubernatorial Primary Election Day is July 19, 2022; and the Gubernatorial General Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. To vote in person on election days, vote at your assigned polling place.
Below you will find information on:
- Register to Vote Register to Vote (deadlines are June 28, 2022 for the Gubernatorial Primary Election; and Oct. 18, 2022 for the Gubernatorial General Election)
- Request a Mail-in Ballot (must be received by July 12, 2022 for the Gubernatorial Primary Election; and by Nov. 1, 2022 for the Gubernatorial General Election)
- Vote by Mail (Mail-in Ballot)
- Vote on Election Day (Gubernatorial Primary Election day is July 19, 2022; and Gubernatorial General Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.)
- Accessible Voting