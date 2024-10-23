DENTON, MD. - With Election Day fast approaching, Maryland voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots early starting tomorrow.
Polling stations across the state, including in Caroline County, are preparing for the influx of early voters, setting up dividers and electronic voting systems. Election officials on the Eastern Shore expect a steady turnout during the early voting period.
“So typically our last day of early voting is busy, but I foresee pretty much all of the days being pretty steady,” said Allison Murphy, director of the Caroline County Board of Elections.
“I am expecting a lot of people to come to early voting beginning tomorrow at the Civic Center as well as First Baptist Church. We are expecting approximately a 75 percent turnout in Wicomico County,” said Dionne Church, director of the Wicomico County Board of Elections.
Gwendolyn Dales, Dorchester County’s election director, added, “We mailed out approximately 3,000 ballots and we've gotten back 1,800. So we expect to get more of those paper ballots mailed back to us.”
Early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at designated polling locations in each county starting Thursday. Voters like John Buchanan of Caroline County say they are ready to participate.
“Well, I’ve never really early voted in my life. So, I just happened to have today and tomorrow off and I thought, you know what, I’m off, I’m gonna go ahead and take care of it, and to me, this is a pretty big election and I’m gonna go ahead and take care of it,” said Buchanan.
Maryland’s early voting period runs from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.