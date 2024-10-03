KENT ISLAND, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has announced the right lane of the eastbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge has been closed for emergency repairs Thursday, October 3rd.
The MDTA says the repairs are being conducted on the bridge deck and that the left lane remains open. The closure of the right lane is expected to last through rush hour, according to the MDTA, with delays expected Thursday evening.
Officials advise drivers to stay on US 50 on either side of the bridge to keep local roads open for first responders and residents.