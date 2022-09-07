Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Dorchester County, primarily in the area of Bishop's Head. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/03 AM 3.0 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 08/03 PM 2.8 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 09/03 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 09/04 PM 3.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 10/04 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 10/05 PM 3.4 1.4 1.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 3.2 1.1 0.7 2 MINOR 08/12 PM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1-2 NONE 09/12 AM 3.6 1.5 1.1 1 MINOR 09/01 PM 3.5 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 10/02 AM 3.8 1.7 1.2 1 MODERATE 10/02 PM 3.7 1.6 1.2 1 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 PM 3.3 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 08/12 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 09/12 AM 3.5 1.3 1.2 1 MINOR 09/12 PM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 10/01 AM 3.7 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 10/01 PM 3.2 1.0 1.3 1 NONE &&