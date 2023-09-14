MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Health has announced this year’s first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in the state, detected in the Eastern Shore region.
The Department says an adult living in the region tested positive for the virus and is recovering from the infection.
Humans can be infected with West Nile Virus via transmission from mosquitoes that feed on infected birds. The virus can also be transmitted between people through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or passed from a pregnant mother to the fetus, according to the Department.
West Nile Virus affects the nervous system, the Department says, but 80% of those infected will not display signs of illness. Those with underlying health conditions can face serious illness, however.
“We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed. Our teams are continuing to monitor mosquito activity across the state."
The Department outlines ways to mitigate risk of contracting West Nile by covering exposed skin when outdoors and using EPA-registered insect repellant. Keeping yards clear of standing water in which mosquitoes can breed is also recommended.
More information on West Nile can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention West Nile virus information page.