MARYLAND– Two Eastern Shore communities earned $10,000 grants in recognition of their contributions to state culture.
Gov. Wes Moore's (D) office announced six winners of the Maryland State Arts Council Heritage Awards, which honor publicly-nominated staples of local culture.
In Somerset County, the Ward Brothers' workshop was selected for its role in elevating Eastern Shore wildfowl decoy carvings to international prominence, according to a press release.
Brothers Lem and Steve Ward spent decades crafting unique pieces which set the standard for contemporary decorative decoy carving, according to the Crisfield Heritage Foundation.
The Talbot County tradition of Chesapeake Bay log canoe racing was chosen for its reflection of friendly competition among watermen.
The Miles River Yacht Club says it is home to the tradition – which brought back the traditional oystering vessels in 1920 after they were largely replaced by gas-powered boats. The first log canoe races were held on the Miles River around 1840, according to the organization's website.
Both awardees will receive a $10,000 grant and recognition from Gov. Moore.