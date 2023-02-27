SMYRNA, Del.– Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore will hold a Ribbon Cutting in March celebrate its adult day program expanding to Smyrna.
This event is taking place during the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the local affiliate. The ribbon cutting starts at 10 a.m. at the Easterseals Smyrna – Carter Professional Center, at 699 South Carter Rd. Suite 3 in Smyrna.
The Smyrna facility will host day services for seniors, veterans and adults with disabilities.
At the event, guests will be able to tour the new location and learn more about the services offered. Like all Easterseals services, adult day health services are comprehensive and individualized to meet each client's needs, family-focused to support and assist family caregivers and have the goal of enhanced independence. For more information about Easterseals Adult Day Care Services contact 302-324-4444 or contact@esdel.org.