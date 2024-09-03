EASTON, Md. - Easton is considering changes to its plastic bag ban that could eliminate the current 10-cent fee for paper bags. The fee, introduced more than a year ago, was designed to encourage residents to bring reusable bags when shopping. However, the town is now exploring the possibility of allowing stores to provide paper bags free of charge.
Since the plastic bag ban took effect in April of 2023, paper bags have come at a cost, with businesses required to charge 10 cents per bag. This fee was intended to offset the cost of offering an alternative to single-use plastic bags.
Many people like Randi Truitt at Home Furnishings, have adapted to the ban by bringing their own reusable bags. "I am used to carrying my own bag now. I don't mind doing my part, and I think we all should," said Truitt.
Emily Chandler, owner of Piazza Italian Market, noted that the fee has been beneficial for businesses. "It does offset the cost of the bags for us as a business, which for the first time felt like someone was looking out for us. As far as the bags go, we're happy not to use plastic; we've always used paper, so it wasn't a painful switch for us," Chandler said.
Lisa Stone, another Easton resident, also supports the use of reusable bags and hopes others will continue the habit. "It's great. I'm very happy to have my own bag. It's a matter of developing a habit, and once you do, there's less waste or guilt about throwing things out," Stone said.
The proposed change to eliminate the fee had its first reading as an ordinance at the Easton Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening.