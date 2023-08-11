EASTON, Md.- A man was injured in a house fire early Friday morning in Easton.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out at a two-story home on Marengo Farm Road in Easton around 3 a.m.
A man was burned by the flames and was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for treatment before being transferred to Bayview Medical Center. His dog was also inside at the time of the fire and was able to escape.
The fire caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damage.
It took 51 firefighters from the Easton Vol. Fire Department three hours to get the fire under control.
Where the fire started and the cause is under investigation.
If anyone has information on the fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.