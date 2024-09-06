EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man on multiple counts of child pornography possession and distribution.
According to police, detectives received a cyber tip in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person in Easton allegedly in possession of child pornography. The ensuing investigation revealed Darian Braun, 21, of Easton, as the suspect, authorities say. On Thursday, September 5th, police say they arrested Braun and searched his home and vehicle, seizing numerous electronics.
Braun was taken to the Talbot County Department of Corrections on 17 counts of child pornography distribution, 17 counts of child pornography possession and 2 counts of obscene material possession with the intent to distribute.