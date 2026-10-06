EASTON, Md. - A 34-year-old Easton man has been indicted on federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of a child and child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland has announced.
Charles Mark Wooters is charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a child, transportation of child sexual abuse material, and receipt of child sexual abuse material, along with five counts of possession.
According to the indictment, Wooters allegedly uploaded more than two dozen files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an internet-based file storage account in November of 2025.
Investigators also found child sexual abuse material on multiple electronic devices and a cloud storage account associated with Wooters’ email address, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
If convicted, Wooters faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on the sexual exploitation charge. The transportation charge carries a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years. He also faces a minimum of five years for receipt and up to 10 years for each possession count, according to the release.
The FBI and Easton Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maryam Zhuravitsky is prosecuting it. The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative aimed at combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.