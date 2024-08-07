EASTON, MD - The Town of Easton has announced the departure of Town Manager Donald “Don” Richardson.
Easton Mayor Megan Cook said in a statement Richardson’s service as Town Manager ended on August 5th. Richardson first began serving as a Code Official for Easton in 2007 before becoming Town Manager in 2016, according to Cook. Cook says the agreement to part ways was mutual.
“This difficult decision was made with the best interest and long-term health for the Town of Easton in mind, and the continued success and well-being of our employees and community as our top priority,” according to Cook. “Personally, I appreciate the work and support Don provided when I served on the Council and again during my transition to the role of Mayor.”
According to Cook, Easton Police Chief Alan Lowery agreed to take the role of Interim Town Manager while a search for Richardson’s replacement is underway.
Cook did not offer an explanation as to why Richardson and the Town of Easton had agreed to part ways.