EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department is actively investigating an armed robbery at a local motel Wednesday night.
According to investigators, Easton Police were called to the Econo Lodge on Ocean Gateway just after 11:30 p.m. on July 17th. There, police say they met with a motel employee who told them a suspect had displayed a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect then fled towards the back of the motel, according to police.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect after combing the area.
The suspect is described as wearing a dark hoodie, a camo ski mask, tan pants, and black boots. Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call 410-822-1111.