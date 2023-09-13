EASTON, Md. – The Easton Town Council named Frank Gunsallus as Council President after certifying a special election today.
The seat had been vacant since former council president Megan Cook’s resignation this spring when she was elected Easton’s mayor.
The Town of Easton says it has held two special elections and one special appointment since the death of former council president John F. Ford in 2020. This week’s election had the highest voter turnout, with over 2,000 votes cast.
Gunsallus is an Easton native whose family has lived in the town for three-going-on-four generations. He also serves on the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is active in the Easton Rotary club.
At 35 years old, he will be Easton’s youngest elected Council President.
“An integral part of my mission will be to serve as a unifying force within our community, systematically bridging divides, and nurturing harmony,” Gunsallus said on his campaign website. “With steadfast dedication, I pledge to instill balance in our decisions and actions, ensuring that every voice doesn't just echo, but resonates in our collective consciousness.”