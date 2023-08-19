Eden House Fire Causes Over $200,000 in Damages

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of a home in Eden.
Fire marshals say the fire started around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Flower Hill Church Road. It reportedly took 30 firefighters around 45 minutes to put out the flames at the one story home.
The fire reportedly started in the attic of the home, but the exact cause is still under investigation, according to state fire marshals.
Officials estimate the damage at around $220,000. No one was injured in the blaze.