MARYLAND - A new proposal in Maryland aims to limit police traffic stops, sparking debate over road safety and racial equity.
Effort to Limit the Grounds for Traffic Stops in Maryland Receives Pushback, Praise
- Hunter Landon
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
Hunter is the Anchor of WBOC News at 7, and a Reporter. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. He’s a Dorchester County native and attended Chesapeake College and Salisbury University.
-
- Updated
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
Hunter is the Anchor of WBOC News at 7, and a Reporter. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. He’s a Dorchester County native and attended Chesapeake College and Salisbury University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
- by WBOC Meteorologist John Conway
DELMARVA FORECAST More weatherVery Windy Tonight Through Friday; Brief Rain/Snow Showers Thursday Morning
John Conway
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Now
-
Effort to Limit the Grounds for Traffic Stops in Maryland Receives Pushback, Praise
-
Temporary Road Closures Announced in Georgetown
-
Rape Trial Begins for Former Wicomico County Deputy
-
US Wind Wins Final Approval for Offshore Wind Project
-
Kent County Man Arrested On Firearm and Drug Charges After Pursuit