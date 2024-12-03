Pulled Over

MARYLAND - A new proposal in Maryland aims to limit police traffic stops, sparking debate over road safety and racial equity.

The proposed legislation, introduced by a Baltimore County Democrat, seeks to curb so-called "random traffic stops" by narrowing what qualifies as a primary violation—grounds for an officer to pull over a vehicle.

If passed, the bill would remove certain infractions, such as non-functioning headlights, brake lights, or tail lights, as well as illegal window tinting, driving without mirrors, driving in bus lanes, and littering, from the list of primary violations.

Supporters argue the changes would address racial disparities in traffic stops, which they say disproportionately affect people of color. Monica Brooks, president of the Wicomico County NAACP, said such stops often cause fear for Black and brown drivers.

“For a person of color, a drive is not just a relaxing experience,” Brooks said. “It’s a fear of, ‘Am I going to be pulled over for no reason, and if I am, am I going to live through it?’”

However, law enforcement officials contend the proposal could undermine road safety. Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said routine traffic stops are essential for identifying impaired drivers and seizing illegal narcotics.

“This type of legislation is only taking tools off of the tool belt for law enforcement,” Crisafulli said.

The lawmaker behind the bill has yet to formally file the legislation. A similar measure failed during the last General Assembly session. Maryland lawmakers are set to reconvene in early January.

The proposal has ignited strong opinions across the state, particularly on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, where opinions on its potential impact remain deeply divided.

Tags

Broadcast/Video Journalist

Hunter is the Anchor of WBOC News at 7, and a Reporter. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. He’s a Dorchester County native and attended Chesapeake College and Salisbury University.

Recommended for you