DELAWARE - June is Pride Month, a time celebrating love and inclusivity - but it's also an opportunity for many organizations to raise awareness about sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV. Across Delaware, there is a growing effort to make HIV testing more accessible and to break the stigma surrounding the disease.
While HIV is not exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community, Sussex Pride is actively involved in promoting awareness and providing free tests at 20 locations across the state throughout June, part of a partnership with STDcheck. Executive Director David Mariner highlighted the importance of knowing one's status and getting appropriate care.
"We want the number of new HIV infections to go down to zero eventually. To make that happen, people need to know their status and get into care. When you’re getting care for HIV, you’re not only protecting yourself but also achieving a non-detectable viral load, which makes it virtually impossible to pass the virus on to others." he said.
HIV testing has come a long way over the past few decades. Modern tests can provide results in as little as 15 minutes, and there are effective treatments available both for those diagnosed with HIV and for preventing the disease.
At Beebe Health's Community Mobile Care Clinic, tests are free and quick. The clinic also offers preventive treatments and contraceptives. The goal is to encourage people to prioritize their health without fear. Angela Scott, The Community Health and Mobile Health Coordinator stressed the importance of early testing and treatment.
“People are afraid - their afraid to know what the answer is, but it doesn’t hurt to get tested - and if you're positive, there are treatment options that we want to get started right away. We no longer want to wait until you get really sick - you can live with this like any other chronic condition and have a full, lengthy, healthy life.” she said.
She says the state has seen an uptick in recent years, but they're hoping to curb the spread,
“The new diagnosis have seemed to creep up as well, we normally stay at about 100 per year but we’ve noticed over the past 3 or 4 years it’s been way above 100 consistently.” she added.
You can find more information on both programs here:
Beebe Healthcare Mobile Clinic