DELMARVA - The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for eight tons of ground beef products sold at Walmart due to possible E. coli contamination.
According to the USDA, the recalled products were shipped to Walmart locations across the country including Maryland and Virginia.
Cargill did not list Delaware as one of the states that received the products.
The recalled meat was produced on April 26th through April 27th by Cargill Meat Solutions. A recall notice was released on Wednesday after Cargill identified a previously segregated product had been used in the production of ground beef, according to the USDA.
Those who have purchased the meat products in question are urged to throw the meat away or return it to the place of purchase.
The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to eating the products as of Friday.
A full list of the recalled products can be found on the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service website here.