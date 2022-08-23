Election Day For Cambridge's New Mayor

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The race for a new mayor, for Cambridge, opened it's polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters today want to see the next mayor move Cambridge into a new positive direction. Former Mayor, Andrew Bradshaw left stepped down and ultimately plead guilty to posting revenge porn online. Voters said they want to move past the controversy and have the new mayor to lead the way.
Candidates said this was such an exciting day for the city. And one candidate said, they were going door to door to encourage those in the community to vote.
Quite the turn out for today's polls. And, Thomas Love says he thinks he knows why. "We have been without a mayor for a year and a half. I just think we need somebody in there to do something right now. Cambridge needs help every now and then and I just think this is kind of important. This is why I think most of us are turning out," says Love.
Other voters explained what qualifications they would like to see. "If it was up to me, I would like to see honesty. Tell it like it is. Not to falsify anything. Give me the truth one way or another," says John Brennan.
Some concerns that community member have are hoped to be addressed by the new mayor.
"More jobs. Things for the community to do to keep kids off the streets. I think the two biggest things are jobs and opportunities for the kids," says Tevin Ennels.
Candidates in the running for Cambridge's new mayor are, State Senator Addie Eckardt, La-Shon Banks-Foster, Stephen Rideout, Laurel Atkiss, Robert Larimer, and Lee "Sonny" Travers.
If none of the candidates receive more than 50 percent of the vote, a run-off will be held between the top two vote-getters, Sept. 20, 2022.
Results will be in by 10 p.m.