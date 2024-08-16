WICOMICO CO., MD - An Ellendale, Delaware man has been sentenced to four decades of incarceration for the sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape in Wicomico County, Maryland.
According to State’s Attorney for Wicomico County Jamie Dykes, Nicholas Taylor, 44, pleaded guilty on April 11th, 2024 to the sexual abuse of a minor in his household between 2015 and 2018. The child was under the age of 10.
After his 40-year sentence, Taylor will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision and will be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.
“The sexual abuse of children is indescribable and horrific,” State’s Attorney Dykes said. “The intimate trust that is exploited and manipulated by offenders in the perpetration of these offenses inflicts lifelong damage to survivors. This particular case was one of the worst instances of child abuse we have seen. Swift justice was delivered in this case due to the multi-disciplinary approach employed by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, the courage of the survivor, and the resolute sentence of the Court. I hope this disposition brings healing and closure to the survivor and their family.”