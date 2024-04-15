LONG NECK, DE - Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to an “outside fire” incident in Sussex County on Sunday night.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company say they were alerted for an outside fire incident on Long Neck Road near the Fairfield development off Long Neck Road Sunday night.
The incident was described by officials as an “outside fire with exposure to nearby residential structures”.
Response crew assignments included suppressing the fire, water supply, exposure evaluation, and traffic control for surrounding roads.
IRVFC officials say that "the brush, marsh reeds, and vegetation along Long Neck and Mariner's Cove caught fire and was being driven by wind conditions that needed additional evaluation".