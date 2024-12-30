OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department says a firefighter sustained minor injuries after responding to a structure fire in Worcester County on Monday.
The Ocean City Fire Department says on December 30th, at approximately 6:30pm, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Tudor Road in West Ocean City.
According to OCFD, initial fire and medical service units from the department, the Berlin Fire Company, and Ocean Pines responded to the scene. Emergency officials arrived to the scene and saw smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure.
All occupants were able to evacuate the structure before the arrival of the OCFD.
OCFD say a firefighter did sustain minor injuries during the incident.
A fire origin and cause investigation was conducted by the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office. They determined the fire was accidental from cooking on a deck enclosure.