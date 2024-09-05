CAMBRIDGE, MD - A young man from Dorchester County is speaking out for the first time after being acquitted of murder charges stemming from a fatal shooting in Cambridge in 2021. Key'marion Ennals, who was 16 at the time, was held in jail for 631 days before being cleared of the charges in a trial that concluded last week.
Ennals' case, originally handled by the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, was transferred to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office after a judge removed the Dorchester prosecutor last October, Ennals' attorney's citing claims of unethical behavior. Ennals' defense attorney, Larry Greenberg, reiterated those claims today, accusing the former prosecutor of withholding crucial evidence.
The shooting occurred near Camelia Street and Greenwood Avenue in Cambridge. It Ennals charged with second-degree murder. Greenberg said prosecutors withheld key evidence, including a confession by another person, for several months.
"She had a statement in her possession for seven months from another person admitting to the murder, and not only admitting to the murder, but making fun of him for not being there," Greenberg said, referring to Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard.
In October, a judge removed Leonard’s office from the case, and Ennals was released on his own recognizance. When the trial finally took place, Greenberg said it took the jury just 18 minutes to return a not guilty verdict.
"18 minutes was all it took for 12 strangers, our jury last week, to determine that the state got it wrong," Greenberg added.
For the first time, Ennals spoke publicly about the emotional toll the case took on him.
"It was hard on me. I fought. I said I was innocent the whole time, and only my family believed me," Ennals said. Reflecting on the moment he heard the verdict, he added, "My body got loose. I barely could stand up."
Defense attorney Brice Baker also criticized the handling of the case. "It's clear that over in Dorchester County, especially, the prosecutors are more focused on convictions than they are on justice," Baker said.
Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard declined an on-camera interview but denied any allegations of withholding evidence in the case.