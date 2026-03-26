ROAD CLOSURES GRAPHIC

PITTSVILLE, MD– Wicomico County officials say Esham Road will close March 26 for pipe replacement. 

The closure in the area of Allen Marshall Auction Company is only expected to last one day, according to the County. 

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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