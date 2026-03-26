PITTSVILLE, MD– Wicomico County officials say Esham Road will close March 26 for pipe replacement.
The closure in the area of Allen Marshall Auction Company is only expected to last one day, according to the County.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt today into tonight, with northerly winds of 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt tomorrow. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Producer
Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.
PITTSVILLE, MD– Wicomico County officials say Esham Road will close March 26 for pipe replacement.
The closure in the area of Allen Marshall Auction Company is only expected to last one day, according to the County.
Producer
Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.
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