WILMINGTON, Del. - Democratic candidate Eugene Young is suspending his campaign for Delaware's only seat in U.S. Congress, according to an announcement made Wednesday afternoon. Young shared that the decision was made after careful consideration and conversations with his family.
"I am profoundly grateful for the trust and investment our team of supporters, volunteers and donors have placed in me during this campaign," he said. "Although I am suspending my 2024 run for Congress, my commitment to the state of Delaware remains unwavering. I will continue to advocate for policies and legislation that support everyday Delawareans."
Young stepped down from his most recent position as the director of the Delaware State Housing Authority in March.
Though he was endorsed by Delaware Gov. John Carney, Young is the second Democratic candidate to drop out of the race for Congress. State Treasurer Colleen Davis announced the suspension of her campaign in February following time taken off from her responsibilities as treasurer to address ongoing health concerns.
Young's announcement clears the path for Delaware Sen. Sarah McBride to become the Democratic Party's nominee. Her campaign says it has raised over $2.1 million to support her historic run to become the first openly-transgender person in Congress, breaking a record set by Carney when he was a candidate in the same race in 2010. McBride will likely face off against Republican Donyale Hall in November. At the time of writing, McBride is the only candidate from either party who has filed and qualified to run for Congress with the Department of Elections.
Candidates have until July 9 at noon to file. Delaware primaries are set for Sept. 10.