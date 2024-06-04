SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Hilliard Family announced a special event set for next week.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the event will be held on Wednesday, June 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111, located at 814 Albert Street.
The event is to honor the passing of Corporal Glenn Hilliard, who died in the line of duty on June 12, 2022. Officials say the family would also like to use the event to show their thanks to all first responders and everyone who supported the Hilliard Family over the last two years.
The event is open to the community. There will reportedly be a brief ceremony with refreshments afterwards.