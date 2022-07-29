Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.