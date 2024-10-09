SALISBURY, MD — The much-anticipated runway expansion at Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY) is set to begin tomorrow, with local and state officials gathering for a groundbreaking ceremony. The project, which extends the runway from 6,400 to 7,600 feet, is expected to increase the number of flights into the area and bolster the region's economy.
The expanded runway will accommodate larger aircrafts, allowing for increased cargo capacity, more passengers on commercial flights, and the potential introduction of new airlines—all of which could also mean lower airfare for travelers.
Bill Chambers, President of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, sees the expansion as a massive win for the area,
"It’s a win for the region—it's a win for agriculture, it’s a win for our local and regional economy. Folks that are now choosing to drive to Philly, Baltimore, or Norfolk for air service may rethink that and choose Salisbury as the better option."
The expansion, which was helped funded from investments by Wicomico County, Worcester County, Ocean City, and the state and federal government, is being hailed as an essential economic victory for the lower eastern shore. Chambers believes this multi-level support underscores the project’s importance.
"I think this places Salisbury at the head of the line when it comes to these other facilities across the state that want that kind of investment. It’s obvious the state and federal government feel this is an economic driver," said Chambers.
Local residents are also optimistic. Joanne Stapleton sees the project as a boost for both travel and the job market. "It’s gonna create jobs. What’s ever wrong with more jobs? So just giving people more price options, more options of what airlines they want to fly on. Yeah, it’s gonna be great—it’s gonna be a good addition to Salisbury." said Stapleton.
Pam, a frequent traveler from Columbus, Ohio, visiting her sister Kris in Millsboro and welcomes the news, and said she's excited whenever she can fly into SBY rather than other airports, "We would get to see one another more often," Kris said. "If there’s cheaper, if there’s more, the better!"
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m