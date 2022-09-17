CAMBRIDGE, Md. - This years Iron Man will leave an enormous economic impact on Cambridge.
Today, athletes were getting in their last workouts and fueling up before tomorrows big race. But, the Iron Man is not the only race that Cambridge hosts. The city also hosts the Eagle Man; a shorter version.
This years Iron Man is on Sept. 17. It will consist of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, and 26.2 mile run.
Cambridge Ward 5 Commissioner, Chad Malkus says, this years event might be the biggest impact the city has ever seen. Malkus says, "I firmly believe that this years Iron Man Maryland is going to be the biggest yet and going to have the biggest economic impact all around. If I'm going to guess, I would probably say somewhere between six to 7 million dollars at least."
I have been to the obstetrician, I have been to a bike shop twice, and I have been to three different restaurants. I have given, but I have also received," says Lewis McCorvey.
So, why such a huge impact? Athletes competing tomorrow might be from a different town, a different city, different state, and even a different country. According to Malkus, almost 2,000 athletes are racing. And putting together their family, friends, and supporters who continue to go out to eat or shop creates that economic impact.
Manager of Ava's Pizzeria and Wine bar, Amber Snyder, says these weekend's are the busiest times each year. "All the athletes that have been coming through have been amazing. It's good just to bring people from all over the world here. I mean it's one of our busiest weekends, hands down, throughout the whole year," says Snyder.
Malkus says, the Iron Man foundation has given ten's of thousands of dollars to Cambridge's schools, scout troops, and other organizations.
It's an event to bring those around the world, and those in Cambridge, together.