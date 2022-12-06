PARKSLEY, Va. - The family of a missing Accomack County mother is continuing to hold out hope, now nearly three months since her disappearance.
But a new autopsy report may not offer much hope for the family of Alyssa Taylor.
Her mom says she is still looking for closure in the nearly three month old case.
The 25-year-old told her family she was traveling with her friend, truck driver Danny McNeal.
McNeal died in a fiery crash on Interstate 85 in North Carolina on September 14.
A new report from the medical examine says McNeal was drunk at the time. Investigators say his blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit.
Investigators continue to say they don't believe Taylor was in the truck when it crashed.
Taylor's family say they steadfastly believe Alyssa was in the truck at the time of the crash.
With Christmas just weeks ago, Taylor's family is looking for closure before the holidays.
"It was very devastating to know that he put her life in jeopardy and other lives in jeopardy and other lives in jeopardy. Because he could've taken other lives too," Alyssa's mom Krista said.
Alyssa's aunt Sabrina claims North Carolina Highway Patrol didn't do their due diligence.
She says North Carolina investigators told the family there was no evidence Alyssa was in the truck at the time of the crash.
Now, the family wants the case turned over to the FBI.
"It's a multi jurisdictional case with conflicting reports and conflicting evidence and we feel that the FBI, it's to the point where the FBI should be involved in this," Sabrina said.
We reached out to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, who is leading the case of Alyssa's disappearance. We were told there are no updates at this time.
Alyssa's mom just wants closure before the first Christmas without her daughter.
"I just miss her so much, and the holidays have been really rough on me. And she has 2... she has kids and stuff. Her kids miss their mom and ask me where their mom is and stuff. It really hurts me," she said.
The autopsy report also claims that Danny McNeal was seen on surveillance video buying alcohol from a convenience store.
It also shows McNeal was traveling with another person. The Taylor family says they know that person was Alyssa.