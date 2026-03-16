Meat Section

The meat section of a local grocery store in Salisbury, Maryland. 
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Governor Wes Moore has declared Friday, Mar. 20, as "MeatOut Day in Maryland." The initiative, which promotes plant-based diets and fair treatment of farm animals, is drawing backlash on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
 
Since 1985, the organization Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM) has promoted MeatOut Day, encouraging people to step away from the meat section at their local grocery stores and instead turn their attention to plant-based alternatives.
 
It's not sitting particularly well with Mary Lou Brown, a poultry grower from Hurlock.
 
"It does cast a bad light, but there's nothing we can do about it," said Brown. "All we can do is tell you what we do and how we do it and let you make your own decision."
 
Brown owns Maple Breeze Farm in Hurlock, where her family grows more than 628,000 birds annually. She said that equates to 4,617,270 pounds of meat, enough to feed roughly 46,000 people each year.
 
"My son, daughter and I work very hard to keep our birds comfortable, controlling temperature, air, feed, water, 100% of the time," said Brown.
That effort is why Brown and several agricultural organizations said Gov. Moore's proclamation was "disappointing."
 
Jamie Raley, President of the Maryland Farm Bureau, issued the following response:
 
"While the Maryland agricultural community respects the right of individuals to make personal dietary choices, we are deeply disappointed by [the] Governor's recent proclamation declaring March 20th as "MeatOut Day." This initiative, created by an animal rights activist group, sends a discouraging signal to the thousands of farm families who work tirelessly to provide a safe, nutritious, and sustain800able food supply for our state."
 
 
Raley went on to point out that 94% of Maryland farms are family-owned and contribute billions in economic impact.

A quick glance at the numbers

According to the 2022 USDA Census of Agriculture, Maryland has 12,500 farms. More than 2,000 of those farms produce poultry, eggs, or cattle, and 800 farms raise sheep, goats, or produce wool. More than 400 farms raise hogs or pigs.
 
The Delmarva Chicken Association weighed in as well:
 
"The people in Maryland's chicken community include more than 500 chicken growers and nearly 6,000 employees of chicken processors. We pay $354 million in state and local taxes and contribute $5.4 billion in economic development. In Maryland, about half of every dollar earned on a farm is earned on a chicken farm. That economic engine, so crucial to our state, is exactly what the "MeatOut Day" proclamation is targeting." - DCA
 
"MeatOut Day" also caught the attention of lawmakers in Annapolis. Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R), who represents Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset Counties, called the event "insulting."
 
"They[farmers] follow science-based animal care, they care about their animals, they care about their products," said Carroza.
 
She said "MeatOut Day" fails to recognize the significant contribution of Maryland farm families.
 
Gov. Moore's office responded to all the concerns you just read. On Monday, his office issued the following statement.
 
"Governor Moore believes in a well-balanced diet, including meat and vegetables. He unabashedly supports Maryland farmers and encourages all Marylanders to do the same -- on March 20 and every day. In fact, on Friday, the Governor himself will enjoy a burger."
 
 
We followed up on that email and clarified that the governor will be eating a beef burger on Friday.
 
“I think there’s some recognition, how this was received by the Maryland agriculture community,” said Carozza.
 
A handful of folks on the Eastern Shore are struggling to digest “MeatOut Day.”

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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