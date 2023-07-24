HARRINGTON, Del.- Birds are back at the Delaware State Fair after the threat of avian flu kept all poultry flocks cooped up last year.
You can see all of the poultry animals in the Delmarva Building at the State Fairgrounds this year, and it's not hard to find with a symphony of clucking and cooing going on at all times.
A sound that was sorely missed by longtime volunteer Mary Brown.
"Last year was the first year without chickens and so it was quiet," she said. "But it was lonely because we had to leave all of the chickens that we normally would bring here at home."
State Fair Poultry Superintendent, Drew Harris, said the birds received a full heath screening before their arrival.
"All of these birds were tested for avian influenza and pullorum," Harris explained.
Delaware's Secretary of Agriculture, Michael Scuse, highlighted the significance of the birds' well-being to Delmarva's poultry industry
"Poultry is the number one agricultural industry on the peninsula," he said. "We have to make sure that any birds who come here are in fact healthy birds not just for Delaware but for Maryland and Virginia as well."
Scuse explained how the last year's avian flu outbreak is now a minimal threat.
"Yes, there have been cases but not in the commercial flocks here in our region and it has been months so we figured it would be safe."
Poultry judging for kids and seniors took place Monday while a poultry showmanship contest awaits on Friday, July 28.