SALISBURY, Md. - Marylanders could see higher costs for goods and services following state delegates' approval of a $1.3 billion budget and a companion bill that mandates increases for ride-sharing and food delivery services. The legislative measures include additional fees for Uber, Lyft, and food delivery services like DoorDash.
Fee Increases Could Be On the Way in Maryland
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
