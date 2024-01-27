Felton Man Arrested for Murder of His Wife

FELTON, Del. - State Police say they arrested 55-year-old Leon Reynolds, of Felton, for the murder of his wife, Virginia Reynolds.
Delaware State Police say on Friday, Jan. 26, around 6:21 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a home on Andrew Lakes Road in Felton for an unresponsive woman.
Troopers say they found 55-year-old Virginia Reynolds unresponsive with several injuries to her body. Police say she was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where she died from her injuries.
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit reportedly assumed the investigation and identified her husband, Leon Reynolds as the suspect.
Reynolds was taken into custody and transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the below crime:
- 1st Degree Murder (Felony)
Reynolds was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000 cash bond.
The Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. Timmons by calling 302-365-8434 or emailing brian.timmons@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.