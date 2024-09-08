FELTON, DE- The Felton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying shoplifting suspects.
On September 8th, at approximately 8:30am, Felton Police were dispatched to the 11,000 block of South DuPont Highway at the Felton Royal Farms for a reported shoplifting.
FPD say three suspects entered the store, removed several items of merchandise, and left the store, passing all points of sale without rendering payment.
Police say the suspects were seen in a white Volkswagen Jetta, that fled Southbound on Rt 13.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Felton Police Department at 302-284-8441.