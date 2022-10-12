CRISFIELD Md.- An early morning Wednesday fire at a vacant home in Crisfield has been ruled an arson, the fifth intentionally set fire in less than two months in Somerset County.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire happened at a two story home at 201 N. Third St. around 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
It took 30 firefighters from the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Company an hour and a half to get the fire under control, the Fire Marshal says. The fire was discovered by a neighbor.
No smoke or fire alarms were inside the home.
The Fire Marshal says it is estimated the fire did $95,000 in damage to the building, and $5,000 to the contents.
This is the fifth intentionally set fire in less than two months in Somerset County. The first fire happened on Sept. 11 at a one story home on Rehoboth Rd. in Westover. Two days later, on Sept. 13, a pick up truck was set on fire at a home on Old State Rd. in Crisfield. On Oct. 2, another truck was set on fire, at the same house. On Oct. 9, a house on West Main St. in Crisfield was set on fire. Officials have not confirmed if these fires are connected.
These fires remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this fire is urged to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.