REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that broke out at the Rehoboth Mall Taco Bell on Friday.
On Friday, November 1st, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire at the Taco Bell in the Rehoboth Mall Complex at 19010 Coastal Highway.
RBVFC say responding units found heavy smoke conditions and the fire showing in the building. All occupants were evacuated safely.
It took crews 2 hours to extinguish the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.