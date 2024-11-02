REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that broke out at the Rehoboth Mall Taco Bell on Friday. 

On Friday, November 1st, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire at the Taco Bell in the Rehoboth Mall Complex at 19010 Coastal Highway. 

RBVFC say responding units found heavy smoke conditions and the fire showing in the building. All occupants were evacuated safely. 

It took crews 2 hours to extinguish the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you