SELBYVILLE, Del.- A fire has burned through a Sussex County church early Tuesday morning.
The church, formerly Victory Baptist on Clendaniel Road in Selbyville, was heavily damaged on March 19th. It appears part of the roof had collapsed due to the fire.
The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company says firefighters from Selbyville, Roxana, Frankford, Dagsboro, Millville, and Sussex County EMS were all on the scene early Tuesday.
By 5 AM, fire crews were gone.
Updated and official information from the Delaware State Fire Marshal will be posted once it has been made available.