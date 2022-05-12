PRESTON, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire that heavily damaged a home in Preston.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 107 Fooks Ave.
It took the Preston Volunteer Fire Company approximately an hour to get the blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home and its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started on a second floor back porch. Its cause remains under investigation.
Area of Origin: Back Porch on Second Floor
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.