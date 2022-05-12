Fooks Avenue fire

(Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office)

PRESTON, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire that heavily damaged a home in Preston. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 107 Fooks Ave.   

It took the Preston Volunteer Fire Company approximately an hour to get the blaze under control. 

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home and its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started on a second floor back porch. Its cause remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. 