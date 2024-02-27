QUEEN ANNE, MD - The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating a fire that destroyed a mechanic’s shop on Main Street in Queen Anne yesterday.
According to the Fire Marshal, the fire broke out just before 1 p.m. Monday, February 26th after fuel vapors ignited during mechanical work on a vehicle at Dave’s Riverside Garage.
The Queen Anne - Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company says the fire spread to the marsh and trees behind the garage and damaged the old railroad bridge that crosses the nearby river.
Crews from Talbot, Caroline, and Queen Anne’s Counties all assisted, according to the Fire Company. The Fire Marshal says it took 69 firefighters nearly an hour and a half to control the flames.
Total loss is estimated at $750,000.