MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex.
Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies.
Deputy fire marshals were called to the scene and are searching for the fire's origin and cause. Deputies say the fire damaged a three story, occupied townhouse causing around $100,000 in damages including exposure damage to five other units.
Authorities say several residents have been displaced and the American Red Cross has been notified to provide emergency assistance to those in need.
The fire remains under investigation.